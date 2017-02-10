'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan's TV and Movie Roles
Bridget Moynahan is best-known to many for playing Erin Reagan-Boyle on CBS' Blue Bloods, but the actress has a wide-ranging career beyond that. Like so many stars, Moynahan has found steady, stable work on the police procedural, leaving some surprised when they see her on the big screen.
Many TV fans know Moynahan best as either NFL star Tom Brady's ex, or Erin Reagan. However, to this day Moynahan takes starring roles in blockbuster movies, small indie films and more linear TV shows. This looking for more of Moynahan's work may be surprised by her penchant for action roles and stunts.
Moynahan is a Hollywood veteran with many recognizable appearances across various genres over the years. Beyond that, she often finds her way back into the cultural zeitgeist during huge NFL events due to her past with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Moynahan dated Brady from 2004 to 2006. In a twist not unlike some of the comedies she has appeared in, Moynahan learned she was pregnant shortly after she and Brady broke up. They now share an 11-year-old son named John together, though Brady's current wife, Giselle Bunchden, has admitted that it made their early relationship awkward.
Still, Moynahan is on friendly terms with Brady, and supported his team in the Super Bowl earlier this month. Here is a look at some of Moynahan's best-known roles outside of Blue Bloods.
'i, Robot'
Moynahan was the female lead in 2004's i, Robot opposite Will Smith.
She played Susan Calvin, who helped Detective Del Spooner (Smith) in his quest to prove that robots are capable of committing crimes.
'Lord of War'
In 2005, Moynahan joined some of the era's biggest stars for Lord of War.
The film followed an arms dealer grappling with the morality of his job while trying to evade capture. It starred Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto and Ethan Hawke, as well.
'Battle Los Angeles'
Moynahan took on a more action-oriented role in 2011's Battle Los Angeles.
She played Michele, a veterinarian whose skills come in handy in the war against an invading alien force.
'The Sum of All Fears'
One of Moynahan's very early prominent roles was in The Sum of All Fears back in 2002. She joined stars like Morgan Freeman and Ben Affleck for an adaptation of one of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan novels.
The movie has seen a renewed surge of interest since the latest Jack Ryan adaptation, starring John Krasinski, came to Amazon Prime.
'Six Degrees'
Before Blue Bloods, Moynahan had another starring role on an ABC TV show called Six Degrees.
The J.J. Abrams series went for just one season, but it cemented Moynahan's place as a star on both the big and small screens.
'John Wick'
Moynahan appeared in both John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2014 and 2017 respectively. She is not listed in the cast for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, though she may be coming later on.
While she has very little screen time, Moynahan plays what is arguably the most important role in the series — that of Wick's deceased wife, Helen.
'Sex and the City'
Moynahan may always been destined for TV, as she had another stint at the beginning of her career.
Between 1999 and 2000, she appeared on seven episodes of Sex and the City as Natasha.
'Drunk Parents'
Finally, last year Moynahan appeared in one of the best comedies of 2018 — Drunk Parents.
She joined a cast including Joe Manganiello and Salma Hayek for a romp through the lives of irresponsible parents trying to keep up a facade.