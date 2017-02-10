'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan's TV and Movie Roles

Bridget Moynahan is best-known to many for playing Erin Reagan-Boyle on CBS' Blue Bloods, but the actress has a wide-ranging career beyond that. Like so many stars, Moynahan has found steady, stable work on the police procedural, leaving some surprised when they see her on the big screen.

Many TV fans know Moynahan best as either NFL star Tom Brady's ex, or Erin Reagan. However, to this day Moynahan takes starring roles in blockbuster movies, small indie films and more linear TV shows. This looking for more of Moynahan's work may be surprised by her penchant for action roles and stunts.

Moynahan is a Hollywood veteran with many recognizable appearances across various genres over the years. Beyond that, she often finds her way back into the cultural zeitgeist during huge NFL events due to her past with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Moynahan dated Brady from 2004 to 2006. In a twist not unlike some of the comedies she has appeared in, Moynahan learned she was pregnant shortly after she and Brady broke up. They now share an 11-year-old son named John together, though Brady's current wife, Giselle Bunchden, has admitted that it made their early relationship awkward.

Still, Moynahan is on friendly terms with Brady, and supported his team in the Super Bowl earlier this month. Here is a look at some of Moynahan's best-known roles outside of Blue Bloods.