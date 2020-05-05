What Does Elon Musk Son's Name, X AE A-12, Mean?

A day after it was revealed that Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had welcomed their first child together, the SpaceX CEO has opened up about their little one's name. On Twitter, Musk told a user that his newborn son's name is "X Æ A-12 Musk." Naturally, his message prompted a great deal of speculation among those online. What exactly does "X Æ A-12 Musk" mean?

According to Metro, there are some pretty interesting theories regarding Musk and Grimes' son's name. The publication reported that a user on Reddit named NewFolgers theorized that "the name for the ligature Æ is 'ash,'" meaning that the name could be pronounced that way. They also noted that A-12 is an aircraft with the codename of "Archangel." So, it's possible that the couple's son's name could be "X Ash Archangel." Another user on Reddit, GeckoLogic, shared that you could combine the X, "Ash," and the A in order to create "Sasha-12," meaning that the newborn's name could be Sasha Musk.

Neither Musk nor Grimes has outright confirmed the correct pronunciation of their child's name. But, as Entertainment Tonight noted, the SpaceX CEO did "like" a tweet that questioned whether his son's name was pronounced "X Ash Archangel," implying that it may be the correct way to pronounce the very unique name. Musk first opened up about his little one's name on Twitter. In response to a fan who wrote that they needed to hear the name, he responded to grant them their wish. He followed up that message by posting a photo of him cradling his little one.

Musk and Grimes initially told fans that they were expecting back in January. The singer posted a topless photo on Instagram in order to announce the news. She did not originally confirm that she was pregnant in the accompanying caption, but she did confirm the news to a fan directly in the comments section.

"I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote at the time. "Plus being knocked up is a very feral [and] war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted [with] reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"