Elon Musk Reveals His and Grimes' Newborn Son's Unusual Name, X AE A-12 Musk, and Fans Have Questions

Elon Musk has revealed the unusual name of his and Grimes' newborn son, and social media users have some questions. In a tweet, Musk posted "X Æ A-12" as the baby's name. The very difficult to pronounce moniker took many by surprise, and has led to some real confusion online.

"Elon Musk & Grimes named their baby X Æ A-12 Musk, apparently. I await more confirmation of this," one person tweeted, then joking, "He won't be able to skip classes now, there's no teacher that will forget that name." Many others have been trying to figure out if the name Musk shared is actually a mislead. "The real name of Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby is 𝑿𝑨𝑽𝑰𝑬𝑹 based on my reasoning of: 'X'= 𝑿; 'Æ' phonic = 𝑨𝒀; and 'A-12' as the remarkable 1959 aircraft selected over 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐫 ’s (𝑽𝑨𝑰𝑹) FISH designs as the winner of GUSTO under Oxcart. exhibit: 𝑿•𝑨𝒀 •𝑽𝑨𝑰𝑹," someone guessed. Scroll down to see what others are saying on Twitter about the baby name.