Elon Musk Reveals His and Grimes' Newborn Son's Unusual Name, X AE A-12 Musk, and Fans Have Questions
Elon Musk has revealed the unusual name of his and Grimes' newborn son, and social media users have some questions. In a tweet, Musk posted "X Æ A-12" as the baby's name. The very difficult to pronounce moniker took many by surprise, and has led to some real confusion online.
"Elon Musk & Grimes named their baby X Æ A-12 Musk, apparently. I await more confirmation of this," one person tweeted, then joking, "He won't be able to skip classes now, there's no teacher that will forget that name." Many others have been trying to figure out if the name Musk shared is actually a mislead. "The real name of Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby is 𝑿𝑨𝑽𝑰𝑬𝑹 based on my reasoning of: 'X'= 𝑿; 'Æ' phonic = 𝑨𝒀; and 'A-12' as the remarkable 1959 aircraft selected over 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐫 ’s (𝑽𝑨𝑰𝑹) FISH designs as the winner of GUSTO under Oxcart. exhibit: 𝑿•𝑨𝒀 •𝑽𝑨𝑰𝑹," someone guessed. Scroll down to see what others are saying on Twitter about the baby name.
Elon Musk is a weird dude. What kind of baby name is, X Æ A-12?! Rich people really don’t care pic.twitter.com/HZEc2hcOdJ— Kaleb Earls (@K_Earls32) May 5, 2020
wait.. what did #ElonMusk name his baby?— Jennifer 🌎🖤 (@Jnnfr_J_n_Smth) May 5, 2020
You know how Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby’s name is like basically unreadable, how are they legally allowed to do it?? I thought dumb names like that could be blocked— sophie (@sforsavagery) May 5, 2020
The Elon Musk/Grimes baby's name looks like something out of the index of my college linguistics book. Are we getting a crash course on how to pronounce that soon?— Erica Rapp (@ericarapptor) May 5, 2020
wtf did Elon Musk name his baby?? 😂😂😂— sadie 🤍 (@sadiealyssa_) May 5, 2020
did grimes and elon musk really name their baby X Æ A-12
i might as well refer to the baby as “it” since it’s probably a robot... pic.twitter.com/1vZpN8soCD— sara🐉 (@saratheclown_) May 5, 2020
I'm sorry WHAT did Elon Musk and Grimes name their baby— Liz S. Dean (@lizsdean) May 5, 2020
So, @elonmusk and @Grimezsz, you can shorten that baby name to Joe, right?— Dominique (@tradominique) May 5, 2020
Did Elon Musk actually name his baby X Æ A-12 ?— ❼ (@xrizzy21) May 5, 2020
Why did Elon Musk name that baby that— 6 inches is enough (@ExtendoBans) May 5, 2020
live footage of Elon Musk and Grimes announcing the baby's name pic.twitter.com/VBN8jMCdzb— claudia (@ClaudsCarranza) May 5, 2020
ELON MUSK: *accidentally drops a drawer full of silverware*
GRIMES: [hearing the sound it makes] Thats the perfect baby name— Extreme Good Person (@SortaBad) April 30, 2020
Breaking News: Grimes and Elon Musk welcome their first baby!
Reporter: So whats it’s name?
Grimes:— it’s mikey, baby! (@Mikey_Sul) May 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Fp4DjT4299
Trying to pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes' babies name pic.twitter.com/Kja89Ldukg— Ev (@Reservoirfrogs_) May 5, 2020
omg congrats to elon musk! X Æ A-12 is such a cute baby name might steal that some day 😍😍— carly (@marleyisdardy) May 5, 2020
Trying to figure out how to pronounce @elonmusk's baby name lead me to this rabbit hole!!— Scotty Kay (@ScottyKOnair) May 5, 2020
1) congrats @elonmusk
2) Is this correct? #NeedAnswers! https://t.co/6MSzyG2LYm
I really do appreciate #ElonMusk naming his baby - X Æ A-12 Musk.
X Æ A-12 what an adorable name 😐— Lubna (@LubnaaSabir1) May 5, 2020
frantically checking elon musk's twitter to make sure the baby name is a joke pic.twitter.com/UBU4ERUTPW— christina 🐞🍀 nsfr (@mezcalheads) May 5, 2020
I guess they're joking about the name. But also really wouldn't be surprised if they're not https://t.co/JMjq5NVv04— Danny Wright (@dethink2survive) May 5, 2020
i think the funniest thing for elon musk and grimes to name their baby is Steve— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) May 5, 2020
grimes and elon musk's baby name book was lookin like this pic.twitter.com/NrSinYZNxV— annie bananie (@annacatkopsky) May 5, 2020