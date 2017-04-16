Watch: Amber Portwood Faces Serious Doubts About Marriage in ‘Teen Mom’ Teaser

Amber Portwood might finally be getting ready to marry fiancé Matt Baier, but she’s facing some serious doubts about her decision.

In a new teaser for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, the 26-year-old MTV star tries on wedding dresses in preparation for her big day with Baier, but seems overwhelmed by it all.

“Alright, I’m ready to get out of this,” she says, teary-eyed. “Get me out of this!”

When opening up to her fellow Teen Mom co-stars later in the teaser, Portwood admits that even though marriage is supposed to be full of love, that wasn’t enough to salvage her relationship with her ex and father of her daughter, Gary Shirley.

“You can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other,” she says in the clip.

Portwood previously put the couple’s wedding on hold in August, after they were struggling through Baier’s past mistakes. Reports had surfaced that he neglected to pay child support for his secret biological children.

Since then, things have seemingly been smoothed out for the couple. Portwood even told PEOPLE last month that her fiancé was really getting into planning for the nuptials.

“He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them! Every single Teen Mom [star] will be invited. Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG,” she said.

There’s no drama shortage for the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast either. The teaser showcases Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra struggling with their marriage as Maci Bookout deals with her ex — and father of her first child — proposing to his girlfriend.

