‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Shares Rare Photo of Daughter With Diane Kruger to Ring in 2020

Norman Reedus is ringing in the new year with plenty to be thankful for. On New Year’s Day, the Walking Dead star took to Instagram to share his first post of 2020, a rare photo of his daughter with girlfriend Diane Kruger. In the image, one of just a handful the couple have shared with their little girl, Kruger is seen holding their daughter while standing on a trampoline, her hand raised in the direction of the sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:52am PST

“Happy new year everyone onward and upward [red heart emoji] to all of u [champagne glasses],” Reedus captioned the snapshot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Family was not far from Kruger’s mind, either. Just hours later, she also took to the social media platform to share a gallery of images, which included a photo of herself and Reedus as well as an image of the actor with their daughter.

“I’m grateful I got to spend the evening with good friends and my family,” she wrote. “May the new year bring all of you much love and health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jan 1, 2020 at 6:42am PST

Reedus and Kruger went public with their relationship in 2017 after having first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky. They welcomed their daughter — which is Kruger’s first and Reedus’ second, as he shares 20-year-old son Mingus Lucien with his ex Helena Christensen — in November of 2018, and have only given fans a handful of glimpses at the little one.

“There’s paparazzi constantly in front of our house. Grown men followed me around while I was heavily pregnant, and as soon as she was born, putting her in the stroller and going around, there’s just people shouting at her and us, following us in cars,” the German-born actress explained her decision to remain private in an interview with AM2DM by BuzzFeed News. “It just feels like such an invasion of privacy and I don’t want her to grow up like this. I want her to be able to go to the park and be anonymous and choose her own life. So we decided we’re going to be very private.”

Last January, Kruger had taken to Instagram with a plea for privacy after photos of herself and her daughter leaked, stating that she and Reedus “want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”