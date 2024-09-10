Tyrese Gibson Was Just Arrested for Failing to Pay Child Support

'Fast & Furious' actor Tyrese Gibson was held in contempt of court after failing to pay his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, a $10,000 child support payment for their 5-year-old daughter.

Tyrese Gibson recently wound up in police custody. E! News reports that the Fast & Furious actor was detained temporarily in Georgia, after failing to make a $10,000 court-mandated monthly child support payment for his 5-year-old daughter, Soraya, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lee.

The presiding judge, Fulton County Judge Kevin Farmer, placed Gibson in contempt of court and had him escorted out of the courtroom, after the Baby Boy star failed to pay his $10,000 child support fee, which he was reportedly supposed to begin paying in April 2023.

E! News went on to noted that the Director of Communications at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office has since confirmed that Gibson is no longer in custody. The outlet stated that it has reached out to reps for both Gibson and Lee but had not received a response.

(Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lee was taking Gibson back to court for not paying child support. According to legal documents revealed in January, Lee's lawyers said: "[Tyrese Gibson] is clearly aware of the Court ordered amount of support due to [her] based on his paying the appropriate amount in November 2023 ($10,690.00), yet for the months of December 2023 and January 2024, [the actor] unilaterally decided to pay only $3,500.00 in child support."

Notably, this is not the first time Lee has taken Gibson to court over unpaid child support. The actor wound up in court in for the first time in March 2023, and then again just four months later, in July. At the second motion, Gibson was ordered to "make all future child support payments" in a "timely manner until further ordered otherwise."