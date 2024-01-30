Tyrese's Ex-Wife Is Taking Him Back to Court

This is the singer and actor's third time being taken to court for child support within a year.

Tyrese and his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, are heading back into a courtroom. Their divorce and child support battle was a nasty public fight, and it doesn't seem like it's anywhere close to being over because, despite a judgment, Lee says Tyrese isn't holding up his end of the bargain. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Lee is claiming Tyrese hasn't been paying child support. The Fast and Furious actor was ordered to pay Lee $10,690 per month in child support for their daughter, less than her initial request of $20,000 monthly. Lee claims Tyrese has only paid less than half of the amount in December 2023 and January 2024, and she wants a judge to force him to pay up.

Per what's stated in the court paperwork, Lee says: "[Tyrese Gibson] is clearly aware of the Court ordered amount of support due to [her] based on his paying the appropriate amount in November 2023 ($10,690.00), yet for the months of December 2023 and January 2024, [the actor] unilaterally decided to pay only $3,500.00 in child support."

This is not the first or second time she's taken her ex to court for contempt. The first was in March 2023, after which a court held the R&B crooner in "willful contempt" due to his failure to pay child support. Four months later in July, Lee filed another motion against Tyrese for failure to pay child support. At the actor for the second motion, Tyrese was ordered to "make all future child support payments" in a "timely manner until further ordered otherwise."

She wants Tyrese to be held in contempt, as well as pay her related legal fees. She also wants Tyrese to have to pay interest.

Tyrese's outrage for the child support ruling is no secret. He believes the ruling is too much. A judge scolded him for his behavior in court during the trial.

Lee has since expressed regret about ending her marriage, alleging people misadvised her, which Tyrese practically laughed at. He's since moved on and is dating Zelie Timothy.