Tyrese Ordered to Pay Massive Sum in Child Support, Legal Fees After Being Held in Contempt of Court

Just a few days after Tyrese took the Instagram to ask his followers in leaders in the Black community to help him in his ongoing child support and custody case, a judge has demanded the singer pay his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson – hundreds of thousands of dollars in backed support, as well as legal bills and additional court fees. TMZ reports that the judge in his case has ordered him to pay a total of $237,944 in back child support for their daughter, Soraya, as well as $399K for Samantha's attorney fees. The Fast & Furious star also has to foot a $17K bill for the special master, which is described as a referee appointed by the judge to handle minor disputes during the case.

Days before the new judgment, Tyrese sat before a camera on Instagram and alleged he was being held in contempt of court due to racism. The singer claims Lee Gibson's judgment of $10k a month in support was outlandish, due to her owning her own income as an attorney. He ripped into Judge Kevin Farmer, and asked for the support of political figures like Ben Crump and Martin Luther King III to show up in court to support him in his fight against the judge. Neither Crump or King III were in the courtroom.

After the judgment was ruled, Tyrese took to Instagram with a lengthy post. He wrote in part: " Is anyone really surprised the outcome?...I'm not a celebrity, I am Shayla's and Soraya's's father, and I'm gonna stay committed to being the best father I can…. When you sit at home, broke out of a job, mentally emotionally and physically unavailable for your children. We are called DEADBEATS! You get your ass whooped…."

Lee Gibson's attorney is satisfied with the order. She says she wants to co-parent peacefully. Tyrese's attorney also didn't make a big deal out of it but noted that an appeal would be filed. Out of the money owed, the judge set May 15 as the due date for about $258K of the overall balance.

Tyrese's divorce has been contentious. He took to Instagram a few years back and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on their split. Lee Gibson alleged that Tyrese changed the locks on their marital home, leaving her and their daughter to fend for themselves. She also claimed that Tyrese financially abandoned them.

This is not Tyrese's first divorce. He was formerly married to Norma Gibson, the mother of his oldest daughter, Shayla. Their split and custody battle/child support battle was also contentious.