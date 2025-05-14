One of the Freakiest Horror Movies of the Decade Just Hit Tubi

A film considered to be one of the best, and scariest, horror movies in recent years is now streaming on Tubi.

Barbarian, Zach Cregger’s 2022 genre debut starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and horror vet Justin Long, is now streaming on FOX’s free streaming service as part of a May 2025 content lineup that offers plenty of frights.

Written and directed by Cregger, the film stars Campbell as Tess, a young woman attempting to find a safe place to stay when she travels to Detroit for a job interview, only to discover that the rental property she booked has been double-booked with a guy named Keith (Skarsgård). Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Barbarian was an instant hit upon its September 2022 theatrical release. The film not only grossed $45 million worldwide against a budget of about $4 million, but also earned high critical praise, managing to quickly cement itself as not only one of the best horror movies of the year, but of the decade. Dubbed by critics as “the most original horror movie of the year…fueled by impeccable performances by its lead actors,” Barbarian holds an impressive 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ranking the film among the best horror movies of 2022, IndieWire’s Alison Foreman praised the film for “its decidedly brilliant structure; Creggers’ decisive and assured first-time feature direction; an arresting (and twisted) focal point challenging a tired gender trope; revelatory reactive horror acting from Campbell and Long; and the only scene to genuinely scare this writer in years.”

In addition to Campbell, Skarsgård, and Long, Barbarian also stars Matthew Patrick, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, Jaymes Butler, Sophie Sörensen, J.R. Esposito, Kate Nichols, Brooke Dillman, and Will Greenberg.

Barbarian’s arrival to Tubi comes ahead of the Friday, Aug. 8 theatrical release of Cregger’s upcoming film Weapons, his Barbarian follow up tarring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael, Luke Speakman, and Benedict Wong. The film is centers around a small town community left reeling after all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time.

Horror fans can now stream Barbarian for free on Tubi alongside other horror movies like 28 Years Later, Leprechaun, and Silent Hill.