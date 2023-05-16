Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Just Got Married

Actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have tied the knot! The celebrity couple began dating in January of 2022 and announced their engagement in March of 2023. They decided to move forward with the wedding fast, as Long revealed on a recent episode of his podcast, Life is Short.

Long revealed he is a married man on the May 8 episode of his podcast during a conversation with actress Kyra Sedgwick. He was talking about his recent time in Bulgaria where he and Bosworth filmed the movie Barbarian. He told Sedgwick it was an important part in their building relationship, saying: "I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife. She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with...set visits. I like to separating the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time. It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

Long's off-hand comment confirmed suspicions that started up on Monday when Bosworth appeared in a video wearing a wedding ring. Fans noted a second band worn over her familiar engagement ring during an Amazon Live broadcast. Long was on the stream too, but it was difficult to see if he was wearing a ring too.

Long and Bosworth have appeared in two movies together but for the most part they have become a beloved celebrity couple off-screen. Fans have loved following their relationship on Instagram – especially if they listen to Long's podcast as well. At times he can get personal and confessional behind the mic, but he is also self-aware about the medium. He even cracked a joke about his podcast last month when he announced their engagement.

"She said YES... to being a guest on [the Life is Short podcast]! And to other slightly more life-changing questions," Long wrote alongside a photo of Bosworth wearing an engagement ring. "I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come."

Long, 44, has never been married before while Bosworth, 40, was married to director Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021. However, Long had a highly publicized relationship with Drew Barrymore from 2007 to 2010, as well as a brief relationship with Amanda Seyfried in the years after. Bosworth will appear on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, so perhaps fans will get more details on the wedding then. Otherwise, for more on their wedding, fans will have to follow them on Instagram and tune into Long's podcast.