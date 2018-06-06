‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Mugshot Reveals Bizarre Tattoo

That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown is becoming almost as famous for his mugshots as he is for his time on the Disney Channel.

The actor was arrested Monday afternoon in Las Vegas and the mugshot, which you can see here, gives fans a peek at the massive tattoo of Raven-Symone that he got plastered across his chest and neck. He showed the new ink to his followers on social media last week before once again winding up behind bars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone’s face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018

His co-star’s face on his neck has not distracted from his recent run-ins with the law, however. Monday’s arrest in Las Vegas marks one in a string of troubling incidents.

TMZ reports that the actor was arrested for felony narcotics possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Sources revealed that police had also discovered an outstanding warrant related to a domestic violence case.

The former teen television star was spotted leaving a motel known for drug and prostitution-related crimes, so police pulled over his cab after he left. When he refused to cooperate with police he was cuffed and brought to jail. He was found to be in possession of a drug, which later was revealed to be meth.

This is not Brown’s first experience spending time in a holding cell, as he was arrested in January after a heated argument broke out between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother. That arrest resulted in an epic, but off-putting mugshot, as he smiled widely for the camera.

He was previously taken into custody in March after failing to make a court appearance, an incident which was captured on video.

That arrest was made by a bounty hunter named Lucky the Bounty Hunter, who flushed out Brown while he was hiding in a friend’s house.

After searching the house, they found Brown hiding in a bedroom closet in a T-shirt and boxers. Video of the arrest can be seen here.

Brown’s troubled history stretches back to 2014, when a woman told police that the actor had threatened to kill her and her daughter. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and paid a minimal fine.

Before he became known for his legal issues, Brown appeared on Dinsey Channel’s That’s So Raven, and also worked as Sticky Webb in the network’s animated show The Proud Family. Since his personal life erupted in turmoil, the actor did not appear in season one of 2016’s That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home.