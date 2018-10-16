‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Enters Rehab

That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown is entering rehab, after friends staged and intervention for the embattled actor.

According to TMZ, Orlando’s close friend Danny Boy — who owns the Las Vegas restaurant that Brown broke into in September — reached out to Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red for help.

Wheaton and Red are showbusiness producers who have connections in the rehab community.

After a few things did not go quite according to plan, the group was finally able to get Brown to sit down and listen to them. Afterwards he agreed to enter rehab in order to get treatment for his metal health and substance abuse issues.

Orlando Brown Heads to Rehab After Friends Stage Intervention //t.co/KYngWEOhtr — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2018

Following the news of Brown’s rehab admission, many of his fans have taken to social media to share their support, with most saying that they are “praying” for him.

Orlando Brown’s people checked him into rehab. HALLELUYER. As much as I’ll miss his videos, I’m glad to see he has a team who cares. — Lea’s Daughter (@MimiMeowWwW) October 16, 2018

Brown has had a number of run-ins with the law during 2018, which is likely what prompted his friends to plan the intervention.

He was first arrested in January after police responded to a call where the actor had been fighting with his girlfriend and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for a 2016 battery charge, as well as charges for resisting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Brown then missed a court-date in March and was picked up by bounty hunters in April.

He was arrested again in June after he was seen going into a hotel known for drug-related crimes. Police pulled over the taxi cab that Brown was riding in and arrested him for refusing to cooperate. Brown was booked on a felony charges of narcotics possession and misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Brown was arrested yet again in September, after being caught trying to break into Danny Boy’s Legends Restaurant & Venue. The owner was alerted to an intruder by his security system and call the police.

When the authorities showed up they found Brown on the roof of the building claiming that he was there to change the locks. Danny confirmed this was not accurate.

The former Disney Channel star was then arrested once more, and his bail was set at $13,000, which included bail he failed to pay from previous arrests.

At this time, Brown does no appear to have provided a public statement on his rehab stay.