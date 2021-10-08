Orlando Brown Fans Send Him Love After He Reveals He Overcame His Drug Addiction

Orlando Brown has done a complete 180 in recent years. Many remember years of the child actor struggling publicly with drugs and alcohol addiction. His social media posts and bizarre interviews trended for several years, with many afraid that the That’s So Raven star may not ever recover. His mental health episodes at one point became the subject of jokes and memes. But he’s since made a complete recovery.

Brown began making headlines for his legal trouble after getting arrested in 2007 for marijuana possession. In 2016, he was arrested for meth possession and battery. Now, he’s using his story to inspire others. He is now a member of Rise Church in Abilene, Texas, and a proud husband and father. The 33-year-old opened chatted with The Christian Post during the fall of 2020 about his amazing story. “I can tell you that I’m OK. I’m alive. I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky but at the end of the day all I can tell you is I’m OK and I’m graduating,” he said at the time.

Brown’s road to recovery began when he began a Texas-based in-patient recovery program, Rise Discipleship, which he completed in November 2020. He says the program was “a great process.” Rise Discipleship is a free 6-month in-patient recovery program for men who struggle with different types of addiction, homelessness, and other life-controlling issues such as mental illness. After photos of Brown’s new life began circulating online, fans began praising him for his recovery.

More than anything, Brown is happy he’s in a better place. Looking back, he says it could have gone a different way. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff,” he said, explaining that his then-fiancée told him about Rise Discipleship.