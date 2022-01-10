Tristan Thompson’s Ex Spends Big on Mansion Amid Paternity Drama With Maralee Nichols

Days after NBA star Tristan Thompson apologized for getting another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant during his on-again-off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian, The Sun reports that Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, spent millions on a new LA pad. Craig is the mother of Thompson’s eldest child, a son named Prince. Craig, a lifestyle blogger and health enthusiast, gave birth to Prince in 2016. It’s been widely reported that Thompson left Craig for Kardashian when Craig was six months pregnant with Prince, something Thompson denies. Regardless of the drama, Craig hasn’t skipped a beat.

Craig, 30, purchased a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom, 3,586 square feet mansion for $3.1M before Thompson’s latest cheating scandal was made public. Property records show that Craig took out a loan for $2.48M, hinting at her paying $500K for the down payment. Her new home comes with an infinity pool, spa, sun decks with city views, a private elevator, a wet bar, and a three-car detached garage. Also featured is a two-story living room with floor-to-ceiling windows while her master suite includes a walk-in closet and great views of the city.

Thompson has been at the center of scandals since he allegedly abandoned Craig for Kardashian. Craig has never publicly addressed the scandal and seemingly moved on with her life by continuing to focus on her career and her son. Prince has spent time with his sister True, whom Thompson shares with Kardashian.

Kardashian and Thompson have broken up several times in their five-year relationship. The first came just weeks before she gave birth to True when video footage of Thompson kissing other women in a club resurfaced. They reunited after True’s birth. They split again after he kissed Jordyn Woods, the former BFF of Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie, only to reconcile again amid the coronavirus quarantine. The final split came in July 2021 when reports surfaced that Thompson was with another internet model.

Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson at the end of last year claiming they had a five-month relationship in which she became pregnant. Thompson insisted Nichols was a one-night stand. Regardless, a paternity test proved he’s the father of her son.

Craig also has another connection with the Kardashians aside from Khloe. She was briefly married to rapper Tyga, the ex of Kylie.