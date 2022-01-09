LeBron James Taunts Former Teammate Tristan Thompson During NBA Game

LeBron James had some choice words for Tristan Thompson on the court. According to Us Weekly, James seemingly yelled at Thompson when their teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, faced off against each other on Tuesday. The report comes as Thompson is in the midst of scandal for fathering a son with another woman while he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

At the very end of the game, James made a drive to the basket. This helped the Lakers win the game by sending them to a 118-112 lead. After he scored, James could be seen going over to the Kings’ bench where Thompson was sitting (he did not play at all during Tuesday’s game). He then yelled, “I’m a motherf—ing problem, b—.” The announcer chronicled the moment by saying, “He’s talking to Tristan Thompson, his former teammate.”

https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1478724475680083975

The camera showcased Thompson, who didn’t appear to be pleased by the game’s outcome or James’ taunting. The two athletes formerly competed together on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018. James later joined the Lakers while Thompson has since been on the Boston Celtics and, now, the Sacramento Kings. This latest game took place only one day after Thompson publicly confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True. Not only did he confirm the news by issuing a statement on his Instagram Story, but he also apologized to his former girlfriend, whom he split from in June 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson’s statement read. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” The basketball player went on to address Kardashian specifically, writing, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”