Tristan Thompson Has Huge Present for True Just Before Apologizing to Khloe Kardashian

Prior to Tristan Thompson’s recent admission, the NBA player was reportedly out on dad duty for his daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian. TMZ reports Thompson was seen delivering at least 100 roses to his daughter after picking her up from her gymnastics class just before he delivered the results of the paternity test he took revealing that he’d fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson made the announcement via Instagram, apologizing to everyone involved in the long situation. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote in the statement. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He went on to send a public apology to Kardashian in his next message. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he said. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost (sic) respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nichols’ representative responded to Thompson’s announcement the next morning. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby,” the representative said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

The situation not only attracted the attention of many fans but also one of Khloe’s exes, Lamar Odom. Odom commented under a photo showing support for the Good American founder during the difficult time. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom’s official Facebook page commented, as first reported by Comments By Celebs. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”