Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter’s Major Life Milestone

Tori Spelling’s oldest daughter Stella is driving now. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed the big milestone in an Instagram post she captured as a front seat passenger being driven by her teenage daughter.

“So proud of @stella_mcdermott08 . She’s officially on the road with her drivers permit! She worked hard and nailed the written test. Started her driving lessons. And, can now be my personal uber,” the actress joked.

The daughter of late Hollywood heavyweight Aaron Spelling reflected on having a front row seat to Stella’s growth. “Life moves pretty fast. But, the rewards are amazing all around. I can still picture her in her car seat. Me, checking constantly to make sure she was ok in the back. Now, my view is quite different literally, physically, mentally, and emotionally. Couldn’t be more proud of this sweet 16. And, not gonna lie I cried like a baby when she passed. Tears of pride,” she wrote.

She also hinted at buying Stella her first car. She turns 16 in six months.

Spelling has been open about how difficult it’s been juggling work and motherhood as a single mother amid her split from Dean McDermott. In a recent episode of her podcast, she admits she’s been in “fight or flight” mode since deciding to divorce McDermott. They share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7.

She also notes that she relies heavily on help from Stella as she doesn’t have the best financial stability as an actress and prefers to not use her income on nannies etc.

“When I’m working and I’m gone all day, it falls a lot on my 16-year-old to really oversee the family,” the actress shared, per the Daily Mail. “I feel really guilty when I come home at the end of the day,” Spelling shared. “People have babysitters or nannies or housekeepers or things like that, but we’re just us — I know that’s probably really hard for the public to understand, but it’s true.”