Tori Spelling Recalls 'Last Conversation' With Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty's death has brought out many beautiful memorials from her close friends and 90210 castmates, including Tori Spelling. During a new episode of the 90210MG podcast —named "Remembering Shannen Doherty — Spelling, 51, opened up about her "last conversation" with Doherty, and how "grateful" she was for the opportunity to say goodbye.

"I've had a lot of death in my life, and I don't believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation," Spelling told 90210MG hosts Jennie Garth and Amy Sugarman.

"I feel like she and I had that," Spelling added, "and I'm super grateful for that." She later went on to admit that she is "not doing well" since Doherty's death and said that she felt that, even though she didn't feel fully ready, it was important for her to speak out for the sake of Doherty's fans.

(Photo: UNITED STATES – : Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty attending the 1992 People's Choice Awards in Hollywood 17th March 1992. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) - Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

"For me, I honestly, as you know, didn't want to do this," Spelling said. "I just emotionally didn't feel ready. And I feel like I know a lot of people are speaking out and giving lovely tributes to her in her memory, but I just, oh, I obviously wanted to do this for the fans, so this episode is for them, not for us."

Spelling also spoke candidly about how the news of Doherty's death struck her, confessing that she initially couldn't process what happened. "I guess it was just that belief that she fought so hard and was such a warrior," she said. "And she has shown her entire life and career you're everything that she can get past anything.

"So although we know the answer is so evil and takes everyone that we love, it just I don't know," Spelling added. "I guess she made you believe that she was the one that would make it and she was so hopeful."

Sadly, on July 13, Doherty passed away, following a years-long battle with cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. In February 2020 she revealed that her cancer had returned.