Tori Roloff Preemptively Shuts Down Mommy Shamers With Latest Post

Tori Roloff has no time for mommy shaming haters.

The Little People, Big World star anticipated backlash on her Instagram Story on December 2 after posting a photo of husband Zach Roloff drinking from a baby bottle.

Knowing her mommy shaming followers would judge her for still having baby bottles for baby Jackson, she posted another photo on her Story clapping back in anticipation, as first reported by InTouch.

“Also before I get attacked,” Tori wrote. “No, J doesn’t get bottles anymore. I literally have no idea where my husband found that.”

The photo came just a couple of days after the young mom revealed her 18-month-old son would longer be using his “bink.”

“This is the last photo we’ll ever take with the ‘bink,’” she wrote on a photo of her son. “I took this photo while we were in Hawaii not knowing that we would lose it hours after and decide that it was a sign to give it up.”

“Jackson proved to once again be a complete professional not skipping a beat. We are so blessed by this kid’s confidence and self-assurance- it’s like he was telling mom and dad ‘I got this.”

She added: “I honestly don’t think he noticed it was gone (well maybe until we got home and weren’t on vacation anymore). Now we can tell him his bink is forever with the islands!”

Tori’s followers related to the little boy’s big milestone, sharing their own stories about letting go of binkies.

“As a mom of three who took binkies, I think they are ready to lose them before we are ready for them to lose them. Lol.”

Another one commented: “Way to go big man! No more bink!”

When she was asked how she handled the transition, Tori replied in the comments section: “He only had it in his bed, so I think that helped. He sometimes needs a little extra love before bedtime and honestly, his naps have gotten shorter. But other than that, he’s been fantastic.”

Roloff shares photos of Jackson’s life pretty frequently, keeping her followers up to date with how the baby boy is growing up.

She recently shared an adorable photo and called Jackson the only present she needs for Christmas.

“I’ve already been given the best gift possible: being loved by this little human. I sure do love you Jackson,” she wrote on the caption of the holiday photo.

Little People, Big World is expected to return for a new season sometime in 2019.