‘Today Show’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Shares Note From Daughter Amid Recovery From Eye Surgery

Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is getting all the love from her kids as she recovers from home after undergoing retinal detachment surgery following a November accident. After missing the NBC talk show this week to continue treatment for the injury, which left her with impaired vision, Guthrie on Wednesday shared an update alongside a sweet note that her 5-year-old daughter Vale left, reading, “Nobody can come into my mommy’s room.”

“This is my ‘out of office’ message,” Guthrie joked. “Turns out I had to have surgery today because I had a massive tear in my retina and retina detachment. I am home resting for a while.”

“Very grateful to my doctors, prayers of good friends and my husband [Michael Feldman] who has swooped in like a superhero,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:46pm PST

Along with dozens of fans taking to the comments section to wish Guthrie a speedy recovery, her Today co-hosts Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer both left sweet messages.

“Hope you’re ok!!” Daly wrote, his wife also chiming in with, “Thinking about you, my friend. Sending lots of love (and tequila).”

“Praying for you!!!” Dryer commented.

“Get better soon!” Andy Cohen commented. “And don’t try to read these comments it’ll hurt your eyes!”

Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager sent her love, writing, “Love you!” alongside a red heart emoji.

During Wednesday’s episode of Today, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin revealed that Guthrie would be absent as she sought treatment for the injury, which she sustained just prior to Thanksgiving. After having been absent from the show for multiple days, Guthrie called in to reveal that she had injured her eye when her 2-year-old son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with the pointy end of a toy train.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” she explained. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.”

“I really did lose my vision in my right eye,” she added. “It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

At this time, it has not been revealed when Guthrie will return to the Today show.