‘This Is Us’ Star Janet Montgomery Welcomes New Baby After Emergency C-Section

This is Us star Janet Montgomery is a mom after delivering her first child via an emergency C-section.

The British This Is Us alum and her boyfriend, Joe Fox, welcomed daughter Sunday Juno Fox on Friday, March 1 at 8:59 p.m., the actress announced in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And just like that, life was never the same again,” Montgomery, who played Kevin Pearson’s ex Olivia Maine on the NBC drama and currently stars in New Amsterdam, captioned a sweet snapshot of baby Sunday.

In a lengthier post on Monday, Montgomery opened up about the difficult path to becoming a new mom, revealing that her daughter’s difficult delivery at New York–Presbyterian Hospital in N.Y.C. came via an emergency C-section.

The actress shared two photos in the post, the first taken two days post delivery and the other taken just one day after welcoming her daughter, as she wanted to share both so you can see the real real. I was incredibly swollen after surgery and my feet and legs still are! C section recovery is no joke.”

“We were discharged from [the] hospital today and I want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors at New York Presbyterian Labor and Delivery,” she wrote. “We went in Thursday evening when my contractions started and after a grueling 22 hours of laboring, me and baby both got sick. My incredible doctors called that our beautiful baby girl was in distress and I had contracted a uterus infection.”

“Dr Raymond Wong who has been on this journey with me from the beginning of my pregnancy kept me and my baby safe and calm in one of the scariest most precious moments of my life,” she continued. “Sunday was delivered via emergency [cesarean section] at 8.59pm and from every single doctor, nurse, PA I encountered in my four days in hospital I felt nothing but confidence from.”

Montgomery, also known for her roles in Black Swan, The Romanoffs, Salem, and Our Idiot Brother, went on to thank all of those at the hospital, writing that “most people get excited to leave hospital but I am a little sad because I love you all so much!”

Montgomery and Fox have been dating since November of 2017. The couple announced in November of 2018 that they were expecting their first child together, stating that they “couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in my life.”