The extended Voice family just got bigger, with one of the franchise’s coaches privately welcoming a baby girl.

After news of her pregnancy surfaced back in September, Jessica Mauboy just confirmed in a new interview (published on Saturday) that she delivered a baby girl on Jan. 13. The R&B/pop singer, who coached three seasons of The Voice Australia, also shared the name of the newborn: Mia.

As for why she did not publicize the baby news until now, the “Give You Love” and “Little Things” vocalist said she “wanted to hold space for” herself and enjoy those special first few weeks as a new mom.

Jessica Mauboy performs at the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

“I wanted to hold space for myself, to be patient and give as much love and kindness to myself as [I could while] my body was changing,” Mauboy told Stellar/The Daily Telegraph. “Like making a record, you have got to put yourself out there eventually, but it was about having these precious moments with her seen by myself [rather than everyone else].”

She also opened up about the baby’s early traits, saying: “I look at her and it’s ‘whoa!’ because I see myself, that little frown. … I’m not sure I want her to have my personality, because it’s rough and it’s tough … She’s constantly changing every day, another little roll, another crease.”

After an Oct. 5 concert in Manly, Australia, Mauboy notably carved out a gap in her touring schedule, backing up the pregnancy speculation at the time. Mauboy is next scheduled to perform on Australian Idol on March 31, followed by a full concert on May 19 in Yulara, Australia, in a show advertised as an “intimate concert” in Yulara, Australia.

The singer is married to soccer player Themeli “Magoo” Magripilis, who has not publicly commented on the baby’s arrival.