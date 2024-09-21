Another The Voice baby is reportedly on the way; according to The Daily Telegraph, Jessica Mauboy is pregnant. The R&B/pop singer, who coached three seasons of The Voice Australia, is said to be five months pregnant with an early 2025 due date.

"The celebrated chart topping singer has told family, close friends and her musical creative family over the past week to ensure they were among the first to know," Jonathon Moran wrote in his "Sydney Confidential" column.

Mauboy has not commented on the Wednesday report. She went on to perform concerts in Southbank, Australia, on Friday and Saturday. Her next tour date isn't planned until Oct. 5 at The Barracks Precinct, North Head Sanctuary in Manly, Australia. She then has a large gap in her touring schedule, with no plans to perform live until May 19 in Yulara, Australia, which is booked as an "intimate concert" at Uluru.

The "Little Things" and "Been Waiting" singer is married to soccer player Themeli "Magoo" Magripilis, who has also not commented on the news.

"We always spoke about it (getting married) and we would talk about how strong our families are and they get along really well," Mauboy told PerthNow after their 2022 wedding, later adding, "He's such a good fella and I think it really helps that he doesn't work in the music industry."

Mauboy coached Seasons 10, 11 and 12 of The Voice Australia. She was also a coach on the spinoff The Voice Generations. Unfortunately, her teams did not win in any of her seasons.