‘The View’ Alum, ‘GMA Day’ Co-Host Sarah Haines Pregnant With Third Child

GMA Day‘s Sara Haines is expecting her third child with husband Max Shifrin.

A representative for the GMA Day co-host confirmed the news to PEOPLE, revealing that the little one on the way will join big sister Sandra Grace, 1, and brother Alec Richard, 2, in July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines told the outlet. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

Haines and Shifrin tied the knot in November of 2014, welcoming their first child together in March of 2016 followed by their second in December of 2017.

News of Haines’ pregnancy comes just months after she announced that she would be leaving ABC’s The View in order to host the third hour of the network’s Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, GMA Day.

“I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job,” she said at the time. “This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show. Every day I walk out here I’ve never taken it for granted.”

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I wasn’t done being grateful and pinching myself for just sitting at this table,” she continued. “This has been a dream. I’m honored to sit here. I’m honored to go down with this brand sitting behind me every day.”

“It has been an honor, a privilege and an absolute dream to work here at this show,” she said during her final episode of The View. “From the many people you guys will never see behind the cameras, who have become life-long friends – they’re not going anywhere — to the dear friends I have made at this table, who are absolutely TV gold, and you guys are strong, empowered, opinionated women… For anyone who has ever played a sport, you know the best team members are the ones who lift you up and make you better. And you guys did that for me. Thank you. I love this View and I love all of you, so thank you so much.”

Haines is the second The View co-host this week to announce a pregnancy. On Wednesday, current co-host Abby Huntsman, who replaced Haines on the talkshow earlier this year, announced that she and husband Jeffrey Livingston also are expecting twins. The couple is also parents to 13-month-old daughter, Isabel Grace.

Haines is expected to make a formal announcement of her pregnancy during today’s segment of GMA Day, which airs at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.