'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Cracks Joke About Her Breasts After Nursing First Child

Meghan McCain is getting real about some of the physical changes that come with motherhood. The View co-host, who welcomed her first child, daughter Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech in September, spoke candidly about how breastfeeding affected her body during a segment in which the women discussed things they wished they had known before becoming a mom.

"I just wish someone would have told me my breasts, which used to be so beautiful, now look like an orca's fin in captivity," she joked while her other co-hosts busted up. "It's gone forever. I just wish someone would have told me. I would have enjoyed them a lot more before breastfeeding. Gone; they're dead." Whoopi Goldberg advised McCain, "If you think of them as Snoopy noses it'll be more fun. If you think of looking down and seeing Snoopy and his nose it'll just give you more laughs."

McCain also revealed she suffered from "really bad" mastitis and was pumping in the middle of the night to try and relieve her pain. Co-host Sunny Hostin was a lifeline for her at the time, McCain said: "I was like, 'I can't do this. This is so hard; I'm in so much pain.'" It's this kind of bond that kept her going through the tough times, which is why she advised new moms to "lean on your girlfriends." She continued, "Sunny has helped me through a lot of really disgusting things that I don't feel comfortable sharing on the show, and I've just been eternally grateful."

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain and The Federalist co-founder welcomed daughter Liberty Sage on Sept. 28, with McCain taking to Instagram in December to share just how profoundly motherhood had changed her. "I am not a poet nor an [artist] - so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wildlife. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty."

In February, McCain added in a social media post that she was "obsessed with motherhood" and with her "spectacular" baby, sharing that throughout her life, Liberty is "hands down the best thing" she had ever done and the definition of "euphoria." She joked, "Now we want 10 more!"