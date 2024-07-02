'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin's Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Grant Gustin will soon be able to add "Dad to two kids" on his resume. The Flash star and his wife, LA Thoma, are expecting their second baby. Thoma shared the news on Instagram in early March with a photo of the two of them, plus their daughter Juniper, who was born in 2018. While Thoma was showing off her growing baby bump, Juniper showed off a sweet shirt, saying, "In my big sister era."

Gustin has been sharing his excitement frequently on his own Instagram account, sharing tributes to Thoma and even Juniper, even though she won't see it. The couple got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year. Due to baby no. 2, Gustin will be saying goodbye to his Broadway career, at least for now, so he can be at home with his family.

Since late March, the Glee alum has been starring on Broadway as Jacob Jankowski in Water for Elephants at Imperial Theatre. Gustin recently made the announcement on Instagram that his last performance will be on Sept. 1. He praised the experience and the entire company that "is so incredibly special and will always have my heart." He continued, "I'm going to soak up and appreciate every minute I have left with this show and with these people. Love you guys, and thank you so much for bringing me on this journey with you all and giving me so much support every step of the way."

After the official Water for Elephants Instagram posted about Gustin's final performance, he confirmed in the comments that he was stepping down so he and Thoma can "head home to welcome baby number 2." It sounds like the two of them are busy making plans, and it's going to be exciting to see them become a family of four very soon.

It's possible once the baby is here, Grant Gustin will take a small break from acting and the theater to spend time with his family. It is already clear that he is as excited as ever to be a dad again and to give his daughter a sibling, and there is truly no better feeling. Baby Gustin will be here just in time for the holidays, and it's going to be great when he or she is finally welcomed into the world. Congratulations to the happy couple. Make sure to see Gustin's final performances in Water for Elephants on Broadway if you can.