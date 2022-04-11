'That '70s Show' Star Laura Prepon Shares Adorable Snap With Her Son

✖

Laura Prepon is enjoying some quality time with her 2-year-old son, whom she shares with her husband Ben Foster. The That '70s Show alum on Saturday took to social media to share an adorable photo of herself enjoying some weekend snuggles with her toddler, the Instagram image showing the actress holding her son close as she lovingly kissed his head. The actress captioned the adorable photo, "snuggle the ones you love."

Prepon welcomed her son back in February 2020 after first announcing in October 2019 that she and Foster were expecting their second child together. The couple made the exciting birth announcement on Instagram, where Prepon wrote, "Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude." She made the announcement alongside a photo of herself looking down at her bundle of joy, who was swaddled in a hospital blanket and wore a pink, blue and white beanie. Prepon and Foster are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Ella, who was born in the summer of 2017.

While Prepon has treated fans to an inside look at her motherhood journey, her social media profiles filled with adorable posts of herself enjoying time with her kids, the Orange Is the New Black alum has notably kept much of her children's lives private. The actress hasn't shared photos of her children's faces, instead only posting images showing the little ones from behind. Prepon also hasn't revealed her son's name. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, Prepon explained the decision came down to her and her husband being "very protective."

"We make all those decisions as a family. So at a certain point ... we'll say it, but ... being that we're in the public eye, we always have conversations around anything, especially that has to do with our kids. We're very protective of that," the actress shared, adding that she and her husband aim to "respect" the fact that their children "aren't old enough to choose for themselves yet" whether they want to be shown on social media.

In addition to being well-known for her portrayal of Alex Vause in Orange Is the New Black, Prepon is also known for her starring role on That '70s Show. The actress starred as Donna Pinciotti throughout the show's run from 1998 to 2006. Netflix recently announced a spinoff series titled That '90s Show, though it is unclear if Prepon will have any involvement in the new series.