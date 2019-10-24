‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Laura Prepon Expecting Second Child With Husband Ben Foster

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon is pregnant! Just three months after officially closing the book on the Netflix original series on which she portrayed Alex Vause, Prepon took to Instagram Thursday morning to announce the exciting news that she and her husband Ben Foster are expecting their second child together.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful!” Prepon announce the excited news, adding the hashtag “knocked up.”

The announcement was made alongside a sweet photo of Prepon, bearing a visible baby bump, holding her 2-year-old daughter Ella, whom she and Foster welcomed in August of 2017.

The announcement was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from the OITNB alum’s fans.

“Congratulations [Laura Prepon]. So happy for you and your family,” one fan commented, adding a heart emoji.

“What great news!! So happy for you both!!” a second wrote.

“So happy for you, i wish you the best! Congratulations,” another added.

“I am sooooo happy for you, God bless you all!” wrote a fourth.

Prepon, who also starred as Donna Pinciotti in That ’70s Show, and Foster have known one another since they were 18, though rumors of a romance were not sparked until they were spotted walking around New York City arm-in-arm in July of 2016. They did not make their relationship official until October of that year, when Prepon boasted an engagement ring while she and Foster attended the premiere of The Girl On The Train. The couple married in June of 2018, just a year after welcoming Ella.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan just a month before giving birth, Prepon had opened up about her first pregnancy, revealing that she had “been craving kind of like this Jewish deli food, with the pickles and the sauerkraut and mustard.”

“It’s kind of weird because it sneaks up on you, you’re like ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already,’” she added of her pregnancy. “But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to come out already.’ But it’s so wonderful, it’s such a blessing. She likes it in here, she’s already kicking!”

News of Prepon’s second pregnancy comes just a little more than three months after her Orange Is the New Black co-star Danielle Brooks announced that she is also expecting her first child.