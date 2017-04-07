Watch: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Reveal How They Really Feel About Each Other

The last time all of the Teen Mom OG star were together, a fight broke out at the show’s reunion and Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood decided to end the reunion early after tension with Farrah Abraham proved too much.

Since a new season of the MTV show premieres in two weeks, E! News decided to see if the ladies felt a bit more kindly toward Abraham after the fact, and it appears that not much has changed.

MORE: Fans Light Into Farrah Abraham After She Posts This Photo of Her and Daughter Sophia

“Me, Maci and Catelynn have always been good,” Portwood shared. “Farrah, she’s just Farrah. It’s kind of like a non-issue, non-thing anymore.”

Bookout added, “It’s kind of one of those things like out of sight, out of mind.”

“I want the best for her and I think she does bring something to the show. Not everyone is going to relate to me or Catelynn,” she said. “The more different stories that can come together, the more relatable we’re going to be to everyone. I just don’t really have a relationship with her.”

As for Lowell, she didn’t appear to even know which Farrah was being discussed.

“Farrah who?” she said. “Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She’s dead. Rest in peace. She was beautiful. Farrah Fawcett is dead. I love Amber and Maci, but poor Farrah Fawcett. Rest in peace.”

As for Abraham, she understands that her co-stars aren’t her biggest fans.

“I live my life separately and I think that’s the best way,” she explained. “Like I’ve said, I think we all need to create our own positive, healthy, happy environment in which they don’t fit in. So again, I want no part of their rounds and rounds of immaturity.”

Teen Mom OG returns Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[H/T MTV]

