‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Struggling With New Custody Agreement

Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin appears to be struggling with her new custody agreement with ex-husband Dakota Meyer over the two daughters they share together.

This weekend, Palin shared photos of her daughters’ empty bedrooms on her Instagram Story, along with multiple crying emojis, as first reported by InTouch Weekly.

One photo shows 1-year-old Atlee’s crib, with the caption “Is it Monday yet?” The second photo showed 2-year-old Sailor’s bed, with “Missing my girls so much it hurts” written on it. It looks like the custody agreement grants Meyer time with his daughters on the weekends or every other weekend.

While Palin is sad that she does not get to spend time with her daughters, she only had to look at Meyer’s Instagram page to see how much fun they are having with their dad. Meyer shared photos with his two girls on Friday and Saturday. His most recent photo shows Sailor sitting on his shoulders at a carnival in Columbia, Kentucky, with the caption, “Just the two of us.”

Palin, 27, joined Teen Mom OG for the show’s current season. The series has followed the end of her marriage, before Meyer filed for divorce earlier this year. In a recent episode, Palin suggested how getting a divorce would be the best move for their children after Meyer accused her of “being cold” and not helping him handle his PTSD.

“I’m sorry that I’m that way,” Palin told Meyer. “I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. … I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

During a questions and answers session with fans on Instagram in August, Meyer confirmed they were divorced. “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best,” he went on to tell a fan who asked why they split.

When asked for some advice for those going through a divorce, Meyer suggested taking life one day at a time.

“Take it one day at a time and focus on you,” Meyer wrote. “Everything is just a moment in time. You can try everything and give the person all you have and if they don’t choose to see good in you it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

Just last week, Meyer revealed another surprising detail about his relationship with Palin: he learned of Sailor’s birth on Twitter. At the time, the two were not together and Meyer claimed Palin said he was not Sailor’s father.

“I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter – can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth? She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born,” Meyer wrote. “For Bristol to state that Sailor didn’t have a dad is laughable – what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father… I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.