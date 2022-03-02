Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her and Joe Jonas’ Second Baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will soon be reporting for mommy and daddy duty times two! Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 2 that the couple is expecting their second child together. The confirmation followed weeks of speculation that Turner was pregnant with their second child. The little one on the way will join Turner and Jonas’ oldest child, daughter Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020.

Us Weekly‘s report, which did not include a statement from the couple or any further information, followed a separate report from In Touch Weekly on March 1. In that report, multiple sources also confirmed the pregnancy news, telling that outlet that the star is expecting and is “almost halfway through” her pregnancy. The sources added that Turner is “proud of her bump” and the couple is “absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.”

Pregnancy rumors first began surrounding the couple in mid-February after Turner and Jonas stepped out in Los Angeles. In photos shared by multiple outlets, Turner donned a tightfitting green minidress that many believed hugged a growing baby bump. Those images were followed by photos of Turner wearing “a revealing white crop top that put the focus on her tummy, which she was seen placing her hand on delicately,” as she and Jonas stepped out in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood with their daughter on Feb. 14. Turner was later photographed bearing what appeared to be a baby bump during a beach outing on Feb. 28.

The little one on the way will join older sister Willa, whom the couple welcomed in July 2020. Prior to Willa’s birth, Turner and Jonas did not confirm they were expecting, only confirming the news after Willa’s arrival, sharing that they were “delighted.” A source revealed to Us Weekly following Willa’s birth that the couple was already looking forward to growing their family even more, sharing that “having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

After the pair was first romantically linked in 2016, Turner and Jonas went public with their relationship in 2017 before announcing their engagement in October of that year. The pair married in a surprise ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 before celebrating with a second wedding at a chateau in Sarrians in southern France in June 2019.