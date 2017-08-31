Snooki and JWoww’s Daughters Look Identical to Their Moms

Jersey Shore cast members Snooki and JWoww have been inseparable since the show aired, and now they’re experiencing motherhood together through their web series Moms With Attitude. The two posted photos of their daughters together while prepping for an episode, and they each look nearly identical to their respective mothers.

OMG OUR DAUGHTERS THO. 😩😩😩😩😩😩 @jwoww A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

JWoww has a 3-year-old daughter, Meilani Mathews, with husband Roger Mathews. Snooki has a 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna LaValle, with husband Jionni LaValle.

In the photos, Meilani and Giovanna as shown cheesing it up in some ’90s attire in front of a throwback backdrop. Meilani is shown wearing a yellow-tye-dye shirt with a pair of Little Mermaid overalls. Giovanna is shown with a huge smile and a ponytail on top of her head.

JWoww captioned one of the photos, “90s vibessssss.”

Each daughter strikes a happy pose, then a sassy pose, each of which look identical to their MTV personality moms.

“OMG OUR DAUGHTERS THO,” Snooki captioned one photo.

See the second photo from the throwback session below.