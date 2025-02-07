‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces First Guests for 50th Anniversary Special

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special is coming up soon, and the first wave of guests have been announced. Premiering on Sunday, not Saturday, Feb. 16, SNL50: The Anniversary Special will be the culmination of numerous specials commemorating 50 years of the variety sketch series, including SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music.

Variety reports that the special will feature guests such as Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson. More guests are expected to be announced in the coming days. As of now, not too many details have been released about the special in terms of what it will actually consist of, it’s likely to follow a similar format to SNL40, which was basically just a 3 ½ hour version of SNL.

SNL’s anniversary special weekend will kick off with SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Feb. 14 at Radio City Music Hall, streaming live on Peacock. The three-hour special, hosted by former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon, will feature dozens of musical guests including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Devo, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, and The Roots.

Who else will be added to the anniversary special lineup is unknown, but it’s likely there will be many faces of SNL cast past and present making appearances, as well as many other fan-favorite hosts and musical guests. The three-hour special is certainly going above and beyond to make this one a memorably anniversary, even before the actual 50th anniversary comes around this October. And fans won’t want to miss a single second.

Fans can prepare themselves for SNL50: The Anniversary Special by watching all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock, along with SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert premieres on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, while SNL50: The Anniversary Special premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.