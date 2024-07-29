Sitcom Star Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend: Congrats to Emily Atack and Alistair Garner

Emily Atack is officially a mom! The Inbetweeners actress, 34, and her scientist boyfriend, Dr. Alistair Garner, welcomed their first child together last month, Atack sharing news of baby boy Barney James Garner's arrival with an adorable first-look photo of her family of three.

"We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true," the actress captioned a black-and-white photo. In the image, Atack can be seen cradling her newborn as Garner loving rests his head against hers.

The new parents were met with plenty of congratulations from Atack's famous friends, with Stacey Dooley commenting, "Yesyesyesyesyesyesyes." Lisa Snowdon chimed in with, "Oh darling Em! Yay! Congratulations to you both. Loads of love and welcome to the world little Barney," with Chloe Madeley adding, "CONGRATULATIONS GUYS WE LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH."

The little one marks the first baby for Atack and Garner, the son of Atack's late uncle, Dr. Stephen Garner, who married Atack's aunt Jane Robbins in 1994. The couple, who reportedly "consider themselves more family friends but they are cousins who aren't related by blood," grew closer in 2023, a source previously told The Sun, adding that "it has been a really natural evolution of their friendship and they both have strong feelings for each other." They were first spotted in London in September 2023 and recently moved in together. The happy parents announced they were expecting their first child together in late December 2023 when Atack took to social media with a photo of herself baring a visible baby bump as she told her fans, "it's been a little while but I'm back with some news. I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!"

"I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting," the actress added. "I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

Since welcoming little Barney, Atack, best known for portraying Charlotte Hinchcliffe in Channel 4's The Inbetweeners, has continued to share glimpses into her new life as a mom, over the weekend sharing a sweet video of herself humming "Just Around the Riverbend" from Disney's Pocahontas to her little boy.