Sitcom Actress Announces Pregnancy But Doesn't Reveal Who the Father Is

Congratulations are in order for Emily Atack. The Inbetweeners actress, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first child in April. Atack shared the exciting news with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Dec. 30, writing, "it's been a little while but I'm back with some news. I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!" The actress did not, however, reveal who the father of her baby is.

"I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover," Atack wrote alongside a photo of herself resting her hand on her growing belly. "I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

Atack went on to share, "we can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I'm so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let's go."

While Atack did not reveal the father of her unborn child in her pregnancy announcement, The Sun reports that she is expecting her little one with boyfriend Alistair Garner. The couple have kept their relationship private, and the pair have only been pictured together once when they were spotted in London in September 2023. Details of their rumored relationship remain unclear, though Garner, a scientist, is said to be Garner's step-cousin. He is reportedly the son of Atack's late uncle, Dr. Stephen Garner, who married Atack's aunt Jane Robbins in 1994. According to a source, Atack and Garner "consider themselves more family friends but they are cousins who aren't related by blood." The pair are said to have grown up together "and have always got on really well, but last year they started to get closer. It has been a really natural evolution of their friendship and they both have strong feelings for each other." The source added that the reported couple "were thrilled when they found out they were expecting and are really looking forward to becoming parents."

While they are said to be counting down the days to their little ones arrival, the pregnancy hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing for Atack. Returning to social media earlier in January for a pregnancy update, Atack said that she was "stuck at home very sick," perhaps hinting that she is suffering from morning sickness. The actress added that she was "overwhelmed with all of your messages of support about our baba."