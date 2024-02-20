Sitcom Star Reveals Two 'Hideous' Pregnancy Symptoms She's Struggling With Right Now

Emily Atack is getting candid about the less glamorous side of her pregnancy. As The Inbetweeners star, 34, awaits the April due date of her first child with her scientist boyfriend, Dr. Alistair Garner, who is also her step-cousin, Atack took to social media earlier this month to share a health update with fans as she hit week 21 of her pregnancy.

"Week 21 of pregnancy. Getting me through this week of utter exhaustion and hideous heartburn are these two [Ambika Mod] [Leo Woodall]," Atack captioned a screenshot of the Netflix romance drama One Day. She continued in the Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail, "Also a special mention to [Jonny Weldon] who is EXCEPTIONAL in this. He will make you laugh and cry and then your little heart will break for him."

The health update came just weeks after Atack first shared news of her pregnancy on Dec. 30. Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself resting her hand on her baby bump, the actress acknowledged, "it's been a little while but I'm back with some news." She went on to share, "I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby! I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me." She added that "every ay is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover," sharing that she has "got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

Although Atack did not reveal who the father of her baby is, a source told The Sun that the actress was expecting her first child with Garner, who is reportedly the son of Atack's late uncle, Dr. Stephen Garner, who married Atack's aunt Jane Robbins in 1994. The pair, who were spotted in London in September 2023, reportedly "consider themselves more family friends but they are cousins who aren't related by blood" and "have always got on really well, but last year they started to get closer. It has been a really natural evolution of their friendship and they both have strong feelings for each other."

According to the Daily Mail, Atack and Garner recently moved in together as they prepare for their baby's arrival. The actress' due date is in April, with Atack counting down her little one's arrival by continuing to document her pregnancy journey for fans. Returning to Instagram after her pregnancy announcement, the actress said she felt "overwhelmed with support," adding that she was "stuck at home very sick so your kind messages really do cheer me up."