'Shameless' Star Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photos With Her Newborn Son

Emmy Rossum just can't seem to get enough baby snuggles. The former Shameless star took to Instagram Monday to mark two months since the arrival of her second child with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Rossum sharing some adorable new pictures of her newborn son.

The trio of black-and-white images began with a sweet photo of Rossum all smiles as she cradled her son close to her chest, the little one's face turned away from the camera. The second photo showed the actress adorably holding her newborn's feet in her hands. In the final image, the proud mom looked down at her son as she sat on a window seat. Rossum went with a simple caption for the post, writing, "two months."

The series of rare photos come just two months after the Beautiful Creatures actress, who never announced nor confirmed her pregnancy, confirmed hat she had secretly given birth to her second baby. In an April 6 Instagram post, Rossum revealed, "on a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born." Rossum included an image of her son's footprints, a baby bump photo, and a picture of their son's face from the nose down. The little one, whose name has not been revealed, was born at 10:40 a.m. on April 5, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches long.

The Phantom of the Opera actress and Esmail, who married in 2017 after two years of dating, first became parents in May 2021 when their little girl was born. In May 2022, Rossum said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she went into labor while in an Uber on the way to the hospital, calling the incident her "worst nightmare." Rossum has mostly kept her home life private and has not revealed the names of either of her children. Prior to the Monday post, the actress had only shared one other image of her newborn son since the birthday announcement, Rossum in May uploading a photo to her Instagram Story sweetly capturing her feeding him a bottle.

Rossum is best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in the first nine seasons of Shameless from 2011 to 2019. The actress has gone on to add a number of other credits to her name, including as the star and executive producer of the Peacock series Angelyne, which told the story of the mysterious blonde bombshell who appeared on Los Angeles billboards in the 1980s. Her other credits include The Day After Tomorrow, Mystic River, and Cold Pursuit, among others.