'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Tomlin Expecting Baby No. 2

✖

Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White are expecting baby number two! The Shameless star and his wife announced the upcoming addition to their family Sunday, sharing a photo of a smiling White and a pregnant Timlin cradling her belly and holding daughter Ezer Billie, who turns 2 Tuesday. In a second picture from 2019, the trio smiles on what was the couple's low-key chic wedding day.

"Well, the difference a year makes," the expectant mother, 29, captioned the photo. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words." In the comment section, White wrote, "I love my babies!" alongside well-wishes from fellow celebs like Rumer Willis, Jessica Szohr and Jenna Ushkowitz, who commented, "Addy!!!!!!! Congrats!!! We love you!" Emile Hirsch added, "Wow you guys look great!" while Julie Gonzalo chimed in, "Awwww congrats sweetheart!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Timlin White (@addison.timlin) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

White and the Life Like actress wed in October 2019 at the Beverly Hills courthouse, according to TMZ, just under a year after welcoming their first child. "Ezer Billie White. 10.20.2018. Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," Timlin wrote alongside the debut photo of her daughter at the time.

In May 2019, the mother-to-be penned an emotional note about what becoming a mother meant to her, revealing she had wanted to have children since she was young. "I think it must've been because of my mother and the way she loved me as a child," she explained, reflecting on her deep love for her mom that she wasn't able to adequately express as a child. "I think somewhere I must’ve decided that the only way I could honor her in the way my heart was bursting to, was to one day show her," she continued. "To one day have a child of my own, and to love them in the way my mother showed me how."

Calling Ezer her dream come true, Timlin gushed that her "bright and shiny and gentle and fierce" daughter was the "most profound and humbling gift" she could ever have received. "Ezer thank you for finding me, for whispering to me all the secrets of the world," the actress concluded with a note to her daughter. "You have made my life."