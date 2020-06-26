Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Boyfriend Austen Rydell

Wedding bells are ringing for Billie Lourd! The Booksmart actress, 27, is engaged to fiancé Austen Rydell, who shared the big news on Instagram Thursday alongside a hilarious peek into their dynamic. Sharing a number of photos from throughout their relationship, Rydell wrote alongside a series of overjoyed emojis, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?"

The couple's big news was celebrated by friends and family, including Frances Bean Cobain. "Congratulations!!" the daughter of late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain wrote. "Sending love to u guys!!" A fan account dedicated to Lourd commented, "Congrats guys! I'm so happy for you both!" Another follower left a sweet comment about Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher, writing, "Carrie is smiling from above... Congrats!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @avstenrydell on Jun 25, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Rydell has never shied away from gushing over the Scream Queens actress, calling her the "best girl in the world" in a Valentine's Day post. "I found the best girl in the world," he wrote at the time alongside a photo of the two kissing at sunset. "Happy Valentines Day to us!! We’re hangin with the redwoods today."

Lourd and Rydell dated when they were younger, but reconnected romantically in 2017. The couple was first spotted together in October 2017, when Rydell accompanied the his wife-to-be on a family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother. While on the trip, the couple spent time with Billie's father, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bozzi as they saw the Northern Lights.

Prior to Rydell, Lourd dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner for eight months before they split in July 2017. The two actors began their relationship shortly Lourd lost her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in December, with Lautner acting as a shoulder for the brokenhearted actress to lean on during that time. Lautner has since moved on with girlfriend Taylor Dome, with whom he went Instagram official in October 2018.

On March 23, Lautner shared a photo with Dome on his lap, sharing how grateful he was for the lady in his life amid the coronavirus pandemic in the caption. "Hug the ones you love at this time. Hold em tight. Smile. Laugh. Feel thankful for every moment you live," he wrote. "No moment is taken for granted. LOVE is the greatest gift. Love as wildly as you possibly can."