Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Shares Rare Photographs of Pregnancy After Birth of Son Kingston

American History Story star Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, shared some never-before-seen photos taken during her pregnancy on Instagram to mark Thanksgiving this week. Lourd and her fiancee, Austen Rydell, never publicly discussed her pregnancy and no one but her close friends and family knew she was expecting until she announced her son's birth. Following a months-long sabbatical from Instagram, Lourd, 28, shared a photo of son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell's feet on Sept. 24.

Back on Sunday, Nov. 22, Lourd shared a black and white photo taken during her pregnancy by photographer Brian Bowen Smith. Then on Thursday, she published a collection of intimate family photos, including one of Rydell carrying Kingston at a beach. Another photo showed the couple in a backyard, with Lourd wearing a red dress, showing off her baby bump. Other pictures included one of her dogs and another with family at her baby shower. "Throwback," was all Lourd wrote in the caption.

The Booksmart star and Rydell announced their engagement in June. Rydell published several photos of the couple, adding in the caption, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!" The two dated in 2016 and rekindled their romance during 2019. Lourd went to Norway with Rydell in December 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of Fisher's death. Lourd dated Taylor Lautner briefly before she and Rydell reunited.

Lourd is a member of Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Fisher and Creative Arts Agency co-chairman Bryan Lourd. She is the granddaughter of the late stars Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Her mother died in December 2016 at age 60, one day before Reynolds died at 84. Lourd has appeared in American Horror Story and is slated to appear in the show's upcoming 10th season. She also starred as Lt. Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The actress' uncle, Todd Fisher, recently told Page Six that Lourd's birth changed Fisher. "When Carrie became a mother it grounded her very differently," Todd explained. "Looking at Carrie, ‘she’s going to be a mother, holy mackerel what is that going to be?'" He later added, “But what really happened … obviously Carrie was a unique mother, it’s what kept Carrie with us. I think we would have lost Carrie long ago, long before if it hadn’t been for Billie.”