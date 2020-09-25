'American Horror Story' Star Billie Lourd Announces Birth of Son, With a Nod to Late Mother Carrie Fisher

✖

American Horror Story star Billie Lourd and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their first child this week. Lourd, who never publicly discussed her pregnancy, announced the happy news on Instagram Thursday by sharing a photo of their newborn's feet. "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," she wrote. It was the Booksmart star's first post on Instagram since May when she marked Mother's Day with a tribute to her late mother, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Lourd, 28, provided no further information on Kingston. The news was a complete surprise to many and was welcomed by dozens of celebrities in the comments section. "Congratulations Mama And Papa and family!" Matt Bomer wrote. "WAIT WHAT????" Jamie Lee Curtis wrote. "MGGGGG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!" Billy Eichner added. "Congrats! We love you so much!!!" Kelly Ripa wrote.

The Booksmart actress and Rydell announced their engagement in June. Rydell broke the news by sharing photos of the couple, adding, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" In July, Rydell shared a new photo of Lourd, with her sitting behind pastries, to celebrate her birthday. "Happy Birthday to my FIANCÉ [Lourd]," he wrote. "Your birthday feels like my birthday! I [love] YOU!! Here we go!!!"

Lourd and Rydell first dated in 2016 but rekindled their romance later that year. He was by Lourd's side during a trip to Norway in December 2017, on the one-year anniversary of Fisher's death. Lourd briefly dated actor Taylor Lautner before getting back together with Rydell.

Lourd is best known for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens. She also starred as Lieutenant Connix in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy movies, appearing alongside her mother in all three. She is the daughter of Fisher and Creative Arts Agency co-chairman Bryan Lourd, as well as the granddaughter of Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Her mother died in December 2017 at age 60, just one day before Reynolds died at 84.

"My mom died on Dec. 27, 2016. Two days after Christmas, four days before New Year’s and about a year before she was supposed to appear in her final Star Wars film," Lourd wrote in an essay for TIME in December 2019. "Losing my mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. I lost my best friend. My little lady in the TV. My Momby. And I inherited this weird, intimidating thing called her legacy. Suddenly I was in charge of what would come of her books, her movies and a bunch of other overwhelming things. I was now the keeper of Leia."