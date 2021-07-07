Scarlett Johansson Pregnant, Reportedly Expecting Child With Colin Jost

✖

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are reportedly expecting a baby. On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Johansson has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps and that she is due to give birth "soon." This will be Jost's first child and Johansson's second, as she shares six-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

A source told Page Six about Johansson's reported pregnancy, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” A separate insider added, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.” Johansson was at the center of pregnancy rumors in June when she did not attend events for her new film, Black Widow. A source even told the outlet about the actor's absence from those events, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

