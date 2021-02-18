Salma Hayek Embraces Motherhood Duty on Instagram After Emotional 'Desperado' Reveal

✖

Salma Hayek shared a new photo with her daughter on Instagram Wednesday, days after appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. During the chat, Hayek, 54, opened up about filming an emotional love scene in her breakthrough film Desperado and how she responds to people who think she married her husband for his month. Hayek and French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault are parents to 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Hayek's Instagram post began with a close-up photo of herself. When fans clicked to the next page, she revealed a photo of herself giving Valentina a message. "Guess what I'm doing? What every mother learns to do sooner or later," Hayek wrote in English and Spanish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Hayek and her family live in London. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Hayek's Like a Boss co-star Tiffany Haddish described their home as a "palace" and said Valentina had a room fit for a princess. "...She shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, EVERYTHING. And I’m, like: ‘I’ll sleep in here!’" Haddish recalled. "Then she shows me her daughter’s old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I’m, like: ‘I’m sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!’”

This week, Hayek was Shepard's guest on his podcast. During the chat, she said people have accused her of marrying Pinault for his fortune, but insisted this was not the case. The two got engaged in 2007 and married in 2009. "You know, the thing is that in pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," Hayek said of her husband. "And you know when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b—.’ Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."

The podcast turned emotional when Hayek described filming a love scene with Antonio Banderas in Robert Rodriguez's Desperado. She only agreed to do the scene if Banderas, Rodriguez, and Rodriguez's wife were the only people allowed on the set. When filming started, she began to cry. Banderas was "an absolute gentleman and so nice," but she was embarrassed about crying. "When you're not you, then you can do it," Hayek said of filming the scene. "But I keep thinking of my father and my brother. And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don't have that. Your father will be, 'Yeah! That's my son!'"