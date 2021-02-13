Salma Hayek Reveals Chest Tattoos for Bold New Look for Movie

✖

Salma Hayek's new movie Bliss is on Amazon Prime Video now, and she's giving fans an ink-filled inside look at the project The movie, which sees Hayek share the screen with Owen Wilson, has her playing a character with some impressive floral chest tattoos. On Thursday, Hayek posted a photo from the behind the scenes of the film's production that revealed the temporary ink.

In Hayek's photo, she smiled for a camera in her makeup chair, with her robe lowered to show off the tattoos on her chest. One was a dandelion, while the other was a vine that snaked around her neck. "In the middle of a [makeup] [hair] and [tattoo] test for Bliss," she wrote in the caption. She also reminded her followers that the movie is now available to stream. "Looks beautiful," one fan wrote in all capital letters. "So beautiful," another wrote.

Bliss is a science fiction drama written and directed by Mike Cahill. Wilson plays Greg in Bliss, while Hayek, 54, stars as Isabel. Greg is a divorcee whose life is thrown for a loop when he meets Isabel, a homeless woman who thinks she is a computer-generated illusion. While on their journey, Greg discovers there could be some truth in Isabel's crazy theories. Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen) plays Greg's daughter Emily, who tries to get her father back to reality.

"I wanted to tell a story about the fragility of the mind and the malleability of our perception," Cahill, who worked on SyFy's The Magicians and Hulu's The Path, told Entertainment Weekly of his new film. "I particularly wanted to make a film that treated different ways of seeing the world with compassion and empathy, as opposed to judgment. To me, this is an important bridge of connection humans need and I felt like I had a way to dramatize this idea and make it fun, exciting, thrilling, all while retaining its emotional potency."

Hayek stars in two other movies coming out this year, Marvel's Eternals and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Earlier this week, Deadline reported that her production company, Ventanarosa Productions, is developing A Boob's Life for HBO Max. The series is based on Leslie Lehr's book A Boob's Life: How America's Obsession Shaped Me - And You. It tells the story of a woman turning 40 whose boobs start talking to her, inspiring her to find a new way to look at life. The book will be released on March 2. Hayel and Lehr are executive producers on the project.