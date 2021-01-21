Salma Hayek Reveals Adorable Throwback With Daughter Valentina: 'Good Old Days'

✖

Salma Hayek is looking back on happier days with daughter Valentina, now 13. The actress, 54, reflected on pre-COVID days last week, sharing a throwback photo walking the streets maskless with her much younger daughter. "The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask," Hayek captioned the photo with her little girl, whom she shares with husband and French businessman, François-Henri Pinault.

Repeating the caption in Spanish, Hayek made sure to let people know this was a throwback photo with the hashtag "throwback Thursday." Her followers took to the comment section to reassure her: "I have faith that everything will soon get better," one person wrote, as another added, "This too shall pass."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Hayek has been keeping busy even amid the coronavirus pandemic, preparing for the upcoming film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which began filming in Europe back in March of 2019, but had its summer 2020 release date pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic to August 20, 2021. The film, a sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, also stars Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas and Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Hayek's husband.

In the original buddy cop comedy, which grossed over $180 million for Lionsgate, Jackson and Reynolds played a hitman and the bodyguard hired to protect him, respectively. The assignment gets complicated when their shared pasts come together in an unexpected way. The sequel, also directed by Patrick Hughes, will also feature Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, as well as Banderas as the new villain. This will be the seventh film Banderas and Hayek have co-starred in, first appearing together in 1995's Desperado.

Wednesday, Hayek shared a first look at the film on her Instagram alongside an inspiring message about getting older and a titillating tease as to what is to come. "Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever," she wrote in the caption. This isn't the first time Hayek has spoken out against the narrative surrounding aging in Hollywood. In 2015, she told The Guardian of the pressure women in Hollywood face, "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40. ...It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."