Blake Lively Has a Message for Ryan Reynolds After He Teases Her With Hiking Date Photo

Blake Lively is not upset about how her husband Ryan Reynolds cropped her in his recent Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of himself, his wife and their dog on a hike on Saturday, though less than half of Lively’s face was in view. In her own follow-up post, Lively called Reynolds “the best Guy” and joked that at least her earrings were “in frame.”

“I recommend a walk in the woods,” Reynolds wrote alongside the photo, where he was visible from head to toe in a matching outdoorsy outfit. It looked like Lively was wearing a seasonable turtleneck sweater, but beyond that it was unclear since fans could only see a small portion of her face. She did not seem to mind, adding a sticker of a doting Princess Anna from Frozen to the margins.

Lively and Reynolds are infamous for teasing each other on social media, to the point where fans tend to read into their messages. The earring comment in particular is a reference to a post from August when they celebrated their 10th anniversary together.

“Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this,” Reynolds wrote at the time while reposting a photo of them together. “Sorry if I let anyone down.”

Reynolds and Lively share three children together – 6-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and 2-year-old Betty. Reynolds recently announced that he was taking a “sabbatical” from acting and making movies in order to spend more time with Lively and their children. He posted about it on Instagram when he finished shooting the upcoming movie Spirited in October.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he wrote. “These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

On his Instagram Story, Reynolds followed up with a screenshot of the definition of “sabbatical,” indicating that it would likely last just a few months. He highlighted the section marked “parent” as the reason he was taking time off.

It will be a while before fans even notice Reynolds’ absence from Hollywood. The actor has seven projects listed as “upcoming” on his IMDb page, including four in post-production – The Adam Project, Spirited, Futha Mucka and Everyday Parenting Tips. His latest movie, Red Notice, premieres on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 12.