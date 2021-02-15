✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced some big pregnancy news, and the Royal family is reportedly "delighted" over it. The couple revealed the information on Sunday, Valentine's Day, which was 37 years to the day that Harry's parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, announced that they were expecting him. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for Harry and Markle stated.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson added. In a Buckingham Palace statement, representatives for the Royals expressed that the family is thrilled about the news. "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family, are 'delighted' and wish them well," the statement read. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Markle "is feeling great, happy and healthy," while Harry is "beaming with pride" and "delighted" to become a dad again to a baby boy or girl.

"Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy," the insider continued. "It’s a dream come true." The source then added, "Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring."

Tragically, Markle revealed in November that she suffered a miscarriage in July. In a New York Times, she recalled, "After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right." She continued, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Notably, Harry and Markle announced in early 2020 that they would be taking a step back from Royal duties, which they subsequently did in the spring. The couple moved to California from the United Kingdom and began branching out on their own. This has reportedly had a profound impact on Harry's relationship with his family, especially his brother William.

"William and Harry’s fallout was very real, very ugly and incredibly intense," an insider previously told Us Weekly. "They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair." The source added, "It’s certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers, who are vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience."