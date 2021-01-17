Prince Harry Reportedly 'Heartbroken' Over Rift With Brother Prince William

✖

Prince Harry is reportedly "heartbroken by the situation" between himself, his brother, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family. According to journalist Tom Bradby, the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, are adjusting to life outside of the royal family bubble following their departure from royal duties at the beginning of 2020. Bradby, who interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, noted that even though Harry may be "heartbroken" over the current status of his relationship with the rest of the royal family, he and Markle are "content" with how their lives are going in the United States, as Closer Weekly reported.

“I think they [Harry and Markle] are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content; the things they are doing they are quite excited by,” Bradby says in a sneak peek of his upcoming appearance on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, which will air on Sunday. “The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy, actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life; I think they all do. I think William does too; I don’t think he finds it easy.”

As you'll recall, Harry and Markle announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. At that point, Harry and William were reportedly already not in a good place in their relationship, and the Duke of Sussex's departure from royal life supposedly made things worse. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, reportedly disapproved of "the way" Harry had "gone about" his exit. Bradby continued to explain that the whole situation has been "painful" for all of those involved and that there are still many "hurt feelings" that make amending the issue all the more difficult.

“You have got to remember this isn’t just a family; it’s a firm,” Bradby added. “They are in the business of public service on a very elevated, exposed platform and to some extent, they are all locked in it together. And that creates lots of tensions that people perhaps do see relatively clearly from the outside. Still, at the same time, they are trying to be a family and I am always acutely conscious of that and how complicated and frankly difficult it is.”