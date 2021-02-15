Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Managed to Honor Princess Diana in Surprise Baby Announcement

✖

In a delightful Valentine's Day surprise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their second child. According to Entertainment Tonight, the announcement's timing is remarkable for far more than just the holiday. It reportedly stands as a tribute to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

The couple made their announcement in an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple, revealing Markle's baby bump and confirming the pregnancy in a statement Sunday. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the statement reads. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

According to ET, though, Valentine's Day is special for the couple for a very royal reason. Royal expert Omid Scobie pointed out the touching reason on Twitter, noting that Diana used the holiday to her advantage 37 years before.

Prince Harry has always been one to show affection to his late mother in public ways, with ET noting that his wedding to Markle featuring many callbacks to his mother. He has also spoken about what she brought to the world and the legacy she left behind after the drama of her divorce from Prince Charles subsided.

According to ET, the classy nod to his mother aside, the announcement fulfills a prediction about Harry laid out in a 2019 visit to servicemen families in Windsor, England. "Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children," Susie Stringfellow, one of the family members in attendance, said after the visit. "And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

The encouragement apparently paid off, not to mention his insistence that he wanted only "two maximum" during a chat with Dr. Jane Goodall. All and all, it was a memorable Valentine's Day for the royal couple. It also comes on the heels of some other positive turns in recent days.

The top is Meghan Markle's victory in her privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid that published a private letter she wrote to her father. It's a great time for the pair as they continue their latest chapters in California.