Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving “at 23.42” weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

The birth announcement from Buckingham Palace did not include any further details about the newest member of the royal family, including the little one’s name. According to the announcement, the newborn’s grandparents and great-grandparents — this includes Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as well as her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth — “have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.” The announcement added that both the happy new mom and baby are “doing well” and Beatrice and Mozzi “are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” Mozzi’s son from his previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang. Beatrice also shared the news in a tweet of her own, writing, “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1439918669841248258?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The little bundle of joy marks the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and arrived just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June, and the February arrival of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s son August. Beatrice and Mozzi announced via Buckingham Palace in May that they were expecting. A statement at the time read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” adding that the Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice and Mozzi became engaged in September 2019 while they were on a weekend trip to Italy, at the time saying that they were “both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.” The couple then tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Chapel in July 2020. They had initially planned to at the Chapel Royal in London’s St James’s Palace, where Queen Victoria wed Prince Albert in 1840, on May 29, 2020, with a reception to follow at the Queen’s gardens at Buckingham Palace, though the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary in July, with Mozzi marking the occasion on Instagram with a sweet message reading, “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”